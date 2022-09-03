Some 1,000 pieces of luggage lost during the July 1 strike at the Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris have still not been delivered, a top official has confirmed.

“We have around a thousand pieces of luggage which could not be returned to their owners,” Augustin de Romanet, CEO of the Paris Airports Group, told French daily Le Figaro on Friday.

“These are pieces of luggage whose tags have been lost, so it is almost an archaeological task for the airlines which are responsible for finding them,” he added.

On July 1, a strike by Paris Airports Group employees led to a three-hour stoppage by baggage handlers, who deal with around 220,000 pieces of luggage every day, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 35,000 pieces of luggage were lost during this strike, an incident that was catastrophic for the image of the airport.

Regarding air traffic, Romanet said that CDG has recovered to 80 per cent of 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, Paris Orly airport has re-established its pre-Covid passenger flux.

20220903-092401