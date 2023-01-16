Two persons — a bull tamer and a spectator — lost their lives in two separate Jallikattu events in Pudukottai and Tiruchirapalli on Monday.

While Aravind Raj (25), a bull tamer lost his life after sustaining severe injuries while taming 8 bulls, the other person, Aravind (28) of Tiruchirapalli lost his life when a bull gored him to death while he was watching the event as a spectator.

With the death of two persons during the bull-taming event, calls have been raised from various corners to provide more security to the bull-tamers.

It may be noted that several bull-taming festivals of Jallikattu are being held across Tamil Nadu during the period from January 15 to 18 with several people injuring themselves and some getting injured while trying to tame the bulls.

The Jallikattu events spread across Tamil Nadu is a major festival with people trying to tame bulls and the bulls moving away from the bull-tamers. The first prize winner is given a car while other participants are given certificates and two-wheelers.

