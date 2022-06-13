INDIA

Bulldozer row: Jamiat moves SC seeking direction to stop UP demolitions

NewsWire
0
0

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking appropriate direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following due process of law, against the backdrop of the ongoing row over comments on the Prophet and subsequent demolition drives.

The application, filed through advocates Kabir Dixit and Sarim Naved, on behalf of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, sought directions to initiate action against those officials concerned responsible for the houses allegedly demolished in violation of the rule of law and the municipal laws enacted by the state.

The plea stated that the present situation is more alarming as the Supreme Court had already ordered a stay of demolitions that were being carried out as a punitive measure in northwest Delhi in similar circumstances. “It is a violation of the orders of the Supreme Court”, it read.

Incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday (June 10) after prayers when people began protesting against former BJP spokespersons’ remarks on the Prophet.

On Sunday, bulldozers, now a symbol of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on anti-social elements, reached the residence of Mohammad Javed, a.k.a. Javed Pump, who has been identified as the main conspirator behind the violence that erupted in the city on June 10.

The Prayagraj Development Authority had served notice to demolish the house that was allegedly built without getting the requisite permissions.

20220613-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura tribal council polls on April 4

    Rain lashes valley, light snowfall in Ladakh

    Delay in services due to irregular signalling on DMRC’s Blue Line

    TN steps up surveillance at border after Kerala boy dies of...