Impressed by the role of a bulldozer in ensuring the BJP’s return to power in the recent Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a tea stall owner in Varanasi has renamed his shop as ‘Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now popularly known as ‘Bulldozer Baba’ in the state after he extensively used the bulldozer to demolish the illegal properties of mafia and criminals.

The owner of the tea stall, Ram Surat Yadav and his son Chandresh Yadav said they were ‘deeply impressed’ by Adityanath’s style of working and had changed the name of their shop as a ‘mark of respect’ to the Chief Minister.

“We renamed our tea stall the day Yogi Adityanath took oath for the second time as Chief Minister. The tea stall also sells lassi and that is named as ‘Gaushala Lassi Bhandar’. Yogi Adityanath has lot of cows and this is our tribute to him,” said Ram Surat Yadav.

Talking about the quality of his tea, Yadav said, “Our tea is as ‘kadak’ as the bulldozer and gives you an instant kick.”

