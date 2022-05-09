INDIA

Bulldozers at Shaheen Bagh: Cong, AAP rattled as BJP ‘sets agenda’ for civic polls

NewsWire
0
12

The Congress and the AAP were caught unawares as the BJP seems to have set the agenda for the MCD polls through Shaheen Bagh — famous for its month long anti-CAA protest.

Local AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Congress leaders blamed the civic body and staged high octane protests after MCD team reached Shaheen Bagh to raze “illegal” structures in the area on Monday.

Many Congress leaders were detained, following which the state Congress president Anil Kumar reached Kalkaji police station.

Congress leader Parvez Alam Khan, Vice Chairman of Delhi Congress’ Media department, who was detained by police said that the local MLA came late after the Congress started protest, he should have spoken to administration but “the AAP and the BJP are in match fixing”.

“Why Adesh Gupta (Delhi BJP chief) is ordering, this means mayors are incompetent,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, while speaking to media persons, expressed strong resentment against SDMC’s demolition drive and said he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police.

“I had myself with my own JCB removed a toilet that was illegally constructed outside a mosque. This is just vendetta politics. Just tell me where the encroachment is. If still there is an illegal structure. Tell me, I will myself remove it. I am the local MLA,” said the AAP leader.

Bulldozers left Shaheen Bagh at around 1.15 p.m., marking the end of the demolition drive there, but the politics continues.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Adesh Gupta has strongly reacted over the development and demanded legal action against those who became a hurdle for SDMC to discharge its duties.

20220510-011803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana student dies in accident in Germany

    BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in RS today

    396 garment units in K’taka found flouting labour rules

    Now, Namami Gange to sell sludge from STP, improve livelihood opportunities