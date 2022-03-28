Now that the bulldozer has become a mascot of sorts for the Yogi Adityanath government, miniature bulldozers are now being given as gifts.

At a mass marriage function in Katra in Prayagraj, organised by the Chaurasia community, the nine couples, who got married on Sunday, were given a bulldozer toy along with other gifts that included household items.

Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the bulldozer was a symbol of security for the women and also of the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The brides collectively thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now known as “Bulldozer Baba’ for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state.

The bulldozer, it may be recalled, was extensively used by Yogi Adityanath in his first term in demolishing the ill-gotten properties of mafia and criminals.

The bulldozer was used to raze illegal properties worth crores of rupees in the state.

