INDIA

Bulldozers now get a new job in MP’s politics

NewsWire
0
0

The bulldozers, which have been either used for demolishing houses belonging to the people involved in criminal activities or for taking jibe at political opponents by the ruling BJP side, were on Tuesday rolled for welcoming and garlanding state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

This new role of bulldozers was seen in Datia district, the home town of Mishra, during ‘vikas yatra’, a state-wide campaign launched by the BJP-led state government on February 5 for highlighting development done during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure in the last 18 years.

Narottam Mishra, who has been busy in carrying ‘vikas yatra’ in his home district – Datia, on Tuesday, was given a warm welcome in a unique way by his supporters.

While Mishra was leading the march boarding on a decorated chariot pulled by a pair of horses in Mahova village, a large number of people including BJP workers welcomed him with a five-quintal flowers’ garland.

As the garland was too heavy and it wasn’t easy to hold it in hand, it was hung on two bulldozers standing parallelly, and a third bulldozer came into the role to take Mishra close to the garland with loud slogans in his favour and music playing in the background.

Ever since ‘vikas yatra’ was kicked off, Mishra has been camping in Datia, and marching in villages and holding meetings with the people.

He has arrived in Bhopal to attend cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister Chouhan to review the outcome of ongoing ‘vikas yatra’, a well-thought move by the ruling BJP ahead of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Mishra attacked the opposition, saying the list of Congress delegates seems more like a ‘family –gate’. “All senior Congress leaders are focusing more on securing the political future of their new generation. The MP Congress now seems more like a family party,” Mishra said on Tuesday.

20230221-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India asks China to resolve remaining boundary issues

    Miscreant attack Church priest with sword in K’taka

    In successful trial, IAF jets touch down national highway in Andhra

    TN extends lockdown till June 21, with some relaxations