The bulldozers, which have been either used for demolishing houses belonging to the people involved in criminal activities or for taking jibe at political opponents by the ruling BJP side, were on Tuesday rolled for welcoming and garlanding state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

This new role of bulldozers was seen in Datia district, the home town of Mishra, during ‘vikas yatra’, a state-wide campaign launched by the BJP-led state government on February 5 for highlighting development done during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure in the last 18 years.

Narottam Mishra, who has been busy in carrying ‘vikas yatra’ in his home district – Datia, on Tuesday, was given a warm welcome in a unique way by his supporters.

While Mishra was leading the march boarding on a decorated chariot pulled by a pair of horses in Mahova village, a large number of people including BJP workers welcomed him with a five-quintal flowers’ garland.

As the garland was too heavy and it wasn’t easy to hold it in hand, it was hung on two bulldozers standing parallelly, and a third bulldozer came into the role to take Mishra close to the garland with loud slogans in his favour and music playing in the background.

Ever since ‘vikas yatra’ was kicked off, Mishra has been camping in Datia, and marching in villages and holding meetings with the people.

He has arrived in Bhopal to attend cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister Chouhan to review the outcome of ongoing ‘vikas yatra’, a well-thought move by the ruling BJP ahead of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Mishra attacked the opposition, saying the list of Congress delegates seems more like a ‘family –gate’. “All senior Congress leaders are focusing more on securing the political future of their new generation. The MP Congress now seems more like a family party,” Mishra said on Tuesday.

