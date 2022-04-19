After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers can now be deployed in Delhi also to raze illegal constructions owned by riot accused in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) can carry out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in the area on Wednesday.

According to an information, the corporation has sought help from the police to maintain law and order on April 20 and April 21 to take action on illegal construction. The corporation has written a letter to the police asking for a contingent of 400 policemen, so that the situation can be brought under control in case of any ruckus.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, state BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor, appealing to take action against illegal construction and encroachment in Jahangirpuri area by running bulldozer on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The anti-social elements and rioters have the protection of local AAP MLAs and corporation councillors, due to which they have done several illegal constructions and encroachments in Jahangirpuri area. Therefore, they should be identified and such constructions should be razed,” Gupta urged in the letter while seeking strict action.

Overall, nearly 25 people have been arrested by the police so far in connections with the violence that erupted after alleged stone pelting on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Jahangirpuri area. The widespread clashes left several people injured, including cops.

The Delhi Police has imposed National Security Act (NSA) on the five accused arrested in connection to the violence. The accused have been identified as Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshadi and Ahidi.

