Bullet-ridden bodies of 2 doctors found in car in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Delhi Police have found bullet-ridden bodies of two doctors from a car parked at a desolated stretch of a road in Sector 13 of Rohini on Wednesday morning.

According to police the deceased were identified as Omprakash Kukreja (65) and Sudipta Mukherjee (55).

Police said that the man allegedly shot the woman first before turning the gun on himself.

Kukreja and Mukherjee used to work in the same hospital, where the latter was also a managing director. Kukreja was married and was having an extramarital affair with the woman who wanted the doctor to marry her, and that demand might have led to the incident, police said.

However, police are still working to find out the details of the case and further probe is on.

–IANS

