The joint venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Company Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the financial bids for the work ‘Project Management Consultancy Services’ for the construction of civil works packages for 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project’

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) spokesperson Sushma Gaur said, “Financial bids for the work Project Management Consultancy Services for the construction of civil works packages for MAHSR project’ were opened today. This includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including Viaducts, concrete or steel bridges, tunnels (undersea and mountain tunnels), civil work of all 12 stations, maintenance depots, and training institute building.

She said that JV of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd. has quoted the lowest bid for an amount of Rs 1,111 crore.

She said that the tenure of the contract is 96 months.

Gaur said that two consortium or joint venture companies qualified in the technical bid evaluation — Nippon Koei Co. Ltd, Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd., RITES Ltd. Consortium and JV of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd.

–IANS

aks/ash