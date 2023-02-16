BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Bullet Train: SC agrees to examine Godrej plea against HC’s refusal on land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd’s plea challenging the Bombay High Court judgment, which refused to entertain its petition against Maharashtra government’s Rs 264 crore compensation for acquiring its land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

Counsel, representing the appellant company, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent hearing. The apex court agreed to consider the matter on February 24.

The Godrej Group had challenged the award and compensation of Rs 264 crore by the Deputy Collector on September 15, 2022, for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acres). The company said initially Rs 572 crore was offered and filed the writ petition, also challenging the provisions of the law.

However, the high court, in decision on February 9, described the bullet train project as “of national importance and public interest” and dismissed the petition.

It had said it did not find any illegality in the award or in the “decision taken by the appropriate government in granting extension to make an award by exercising powers under first proviso to Section 25 of the Fair Compensation Act.”

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) is the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the project, which passes through Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra, is being executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

