A 22-year-old Civil Services aspirant ended his life, following alleged torture and bullying by two police Sub-Inspectors and a Constable in Rahimabad police station area of state capital Lucknow, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday and the victim, Ashish Kumar, of Gahdo village in Rahimabad left a suicide note in which he described in detail, the reason due to which he ended his life and also how the police personnel forced his parents to cough up Rs 50,000 to dilute a fake case against him.

His mother Sushila lodged a case with the police accusing the police personnel.

According to reports, Ashish came to know of a fake case registered against him and his brother Mayank by Sub-Inspector Rajmani Pal and Lallan Prasad and Constable Shyam Lal.

He locked himself inside a room at his house. When he did not respond to the calls given by his family, the doors were broken and he was found hanging from the ceiling with a rope tied around his neck.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ashish’s father had a rivalry with one Nandu Vishwakarma since 2018 at Malihabad and the case was sub-judice.

In the recent past, some portion of Malihabad was carved out and a new police station, Rahimabad, was made.

The victim’s house is now under the Rahimabad police station area.

It was alleged that Nandu connived with one Shyam Lal who had taken Rs 7,000 from Ashish’s father Mahadev some time back and got a fake complaint of barging into his house and threatening him lodged against Ashish and his brother.

It was also alleged that Nandu gave money to the police who bullied Ashish.

“Ashish was bullied by the SIs and was threatened to be framed in a case of dacoity. Ashish was scared and saw his future bleak and so he ended his life,” the deceased’s mother said.

She alleged that SI Rajmani demanded Rs 50,000 from the family to dilute the case against him.

Taking cognisance of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Rahul Raj, has sent two police Sub-Inspectors Rajmani, Lallan Prasad and Constable Shyam Lal to the lines and ordered a probe by the Malihabad ACP.

