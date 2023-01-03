SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Bumrah returns from injury, included in ODI series against Sri Lanka (Ld)

Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 and was subsequently ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts on January 10 in Guwahati. The second and third matches will be played on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

India had announced the ODI squad in December and Bumrah was initially not included with reports citing that the BCCI was cautious about rushing the pacer back into the mix.

Besides Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are the other pacers in the squad with all-rounder Hardik Pandya also in the mix.

Updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

