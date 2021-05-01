Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu’s assault did not even spare Mumbai Indians trump-card Jasprit Bumrah as India’s strike bowler returned his most expensive figures (1/56 in four overs) in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

This was also the first time in six years that the right-arm pace bowler, known for his razor sharp yorkers, conceded over 50 runs in his four-over spell.

The last time Bumrah conceded over 50 was way back in 2015 when he leaked 55 against the Delhi franchise and 52 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Those were his early days in IPL, his third season.

The 27-year-old Bumrah was brought in powerplay, in the fifth over, as Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start.

He conceded eight runs, including a six to Moeen Ali.

He was then brought in for the 11th over. But Faf du Plessis took him apart, taking 17 runs through two sixes, a four and a single. As a consolation though, Bumrah got the wicket of Ali.

More carnage was in store as Rayudu and Jadeja took 21 runs off his third over, innings’ 17th. Rayudu hit him for a six and a four towards the end of the over.

Bumrah conceded 10 runs in his last over.

–IANS

kh/