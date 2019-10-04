Bumrah shares motivational post on social media

London, Oct 10 (IANS) As India continues to maintain its dominance over South Africa in the second Test minus his services, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a motivational post on Twitter on Thursday.

“Always keep your head skywards and let the light find its way to you,” Bumrah tweeted with a picture of him in the UK.

Bumrah is out of cricket with a stress fracture and is currently in the UK to consult specialists, even as as India are playing the Proteas in three Test matches at home.

Head coach Ravi Shastri recently said in an interview that Bumrah’s workload management will be keenly monitored as he is precious and the team needs him badly in all three formats.

While Bumrah has already been ruled out till the Bangladesh series in November, the team management doesn’t want to take any chances and will consult the best.

