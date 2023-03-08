India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah underwent a back surgery in New Zealand and now is in the race against time to be fit for the Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played at home in October-November this year.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah, whose surgery was conducted on Monday, is expected to stay in New Zealand till the end of March and may resume bowling only from August.

“The roadmap for his return, as prepared by the BCCI’s medical staff, is for him to resume training and bowling by August, and his workload will increase gradually after that, with the plan to get him completely fit for the World Cup,” added the report.

Going for a back surgery in New Zealand means Bumrah is now ruled out of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7 (if India qualifies).

“It is understood that the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru had been treating Bumrah’s case on an urgent basis, and suggested the surgery as an option. The decision to get the surgery done was taken by the BCCI in coordination with the NCA and Bumrah,” the report further said.

Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa and subsequently missed the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE.

After making a recovery, the pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, Bumrah was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

