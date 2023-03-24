SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Bumrah’s recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah underwent a back surgery in New Zealand earlier this month but the details about his recovery process are only known to former Indian cricketer and NCA chief VVS Laxman.

According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI have assigned Laxman as the sole representative to get regular updates from Bumrah. Even the selectors don’t have a clear idea about the extent of injury and the surgery that followed.

“Not many in the BCCI are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman (NCA director) has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah’s actual injury and his rehab details in due course,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

The BCCI source also accepted that Bumrah was hastened back into the scheme of things in September 2022 with the T20 World Cup in sight.

The 29-year old pacer has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa and subsequently missed the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had also missed the Asia Cup held last year in the UAE.

After making a recovery, the pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, Bumrah was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury,” the source said.

The whole scenario has raised the question over transparency of NCA. Not only Bumrah, there are many other Indian pacers like Mukesh Choudhary, Prasidh Krishna and others as well, who are also injured but there is no clarity on their status.

20230324-223002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MI Emirates sign four UAE domestic players as sides reveal local...

    No Indian in ICC’s team for T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s Babar...

    T20 World Cup: Definitely going to back ourselves against India, says...

    T20 World Cup: Had practiced scoop a lot while playing rubber-ball...