Union Berlin dropped points for the second Bundesliga game in a row after sharing the spoils with a stubborn Augsburg in a 2-2 draw ahead of the World Cup break in proceedings.

The Eisernen made a bright start in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night and opened the scoring on seven minutes as Sheraldo Becker rounded the onrushing Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz to tap home into the empty net.

Augsburg needed only two minutes to answer as Florian Niederlechner drilled an equalizer from 12 meters past Union custodian Lennart Grill.

Union posed more threat in front of goal, but Becker and Niko Giesselmann lacked accuracy in the 11th minute.

Augsburg almost scored out of the blue, but Robert Gumny’s header rattled only the crossbar following a corner two minutes later.

The next goal was scored at the other end of the pitch as Giesselmann’s pinpoint cross into the box allowed Kevin Behrens to make it 2-1 with 22 minutes gone, reports Xinhua.

Augsburg, however, stunned Union again as Niederlechner sealed his brace after tapping home a rebound from very close range in the 39th minute.

Union controlled proceedings after the restart but managed only to hit the woodwork twice. Augsburg’s defence stood firm for the remainder of the second half and clinched a share of the spoils on the road.

“I think the fans saw an entertaining encounter. It is always tough to play against Union but especially on their home soil and with the support of their fans. We are very glad about the draw,” Augsburg’s Niederlechner was quoted as saying in reports.

Elsewhere, relentless Eintracht Frankfurt moved into the top four after seeing off Hoffenheim 4-2 with goals from Djibril Sow, Randal Kolo Muani, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Jesper Lindstrom.

Bayer Leverkusen snatched their second straight win after coming from behind to stun rivals Cologne 2-1.

Leipzig secured a 3-1 victory and ended Freiburg’s unbeaten streak, while Schalke edged Mainz 1-0.

