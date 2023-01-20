SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Bundesliga: Bayern sign goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

NewsWire
0
0

Yann Sommer will fill the gap of injured goalie Manuel Neuer after putting pen to paper on a deal with the Bavarians until June 2025, the German giants confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.

After a long back and forth, Bayern Munich eventually signed Monchengladbach’s custodian Sommer, who replaces Neuer with immediate effect for the time being. Neuer suffered a leg fracture during a skiing trip back in December and will be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to my new role at FC Bayern. It’s a big club with power, we’ve often played against each other. I know about the enormous quality and appeal of this club. I’m proud to be part of FC Bayern now. We have big tasks ahead of us,” Sommer told the club’s official homepage.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper is part of Switzerland’s national team, the “Nati”, and showed his skills several times at the 2022 World Cup. Sommer joined Monchengladbach from FC Basel in 2014 and made overall 272 Bundesliga appearances, reports Xinhua.

“Yann Sommer is a valuable reinforcement for us because he has a lot of international experience and knows the Bundesliga for many years. He has everything he needs to contribute to our success right away. We are sure that we can achieve our goals with Yann Sommer,” Bayern Munich’s chairman Oliver Kahn said.

Bayern’s new arrival received jersey No. 27 and will encounter Leipzig at the curtain raiser of Bundesliga’s second half of the season.

20230120-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Cup 2022: Cameroon name final 27-man squad for playoff games...

    ISL 2021-22: Chhetri’s record goal in vain as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru...

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC to play their first home match in...

    Krunic, Dalot seal win for Milan in Serie A