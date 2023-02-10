SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund on way to repeating 2021 wave (Analysis)

In the 2022-2023 season’s crunch time, Borussia Dortmund are gathering speed and seem prepared to achieve bigger goals.

Five consecutive victories since the winter break are triggering enthusiasm to repeat the ride of 2021, when the Black and Yellows ended up winning the German Cup.

Team spirit and determination can take the 2012 Bundesliga champions to new heights after hitherto inconsistent performances, reports news agency Xinhua.

“We are back in the game, in all three competitions. We are starting up and to say it straight: We feel the team can get to something,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said ahead of the team’s UEFA Champions League last-16 duel against Premier League side Chelsea.

Aside from injured players returning, the recovery of Sebastien Haller from testicular cancer and the new contract of youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has provided additional emotional support.

The 2-1 win against league rivals Bochum in the German Cup this Wednesday delivered additional proof from Kehl’s perspective.

The team and coach, he stated, have found a promising balance of fighting spirit and efficiency along with momentum, confidence, rhythm and conviction.

“We have a great chance to win some silverware this season,” goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said after Dortmund managed to close the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich since the 2022 FIFA World Cup and winter break.

Dortmund have risen to third place and the Champions League qualification spots, just three points behind Bayern.

Not only does Kobel claim “we are a true team on the pitch.”

Coach Edin Terzic has triggered the belief that the team can resist all sorts of challenges when sticking together.

Terzic is aware of the fact that additional efforts are necessary to win a trophy this season.

The coach has concluded his side needs to win the so-called easy games until crossing swords with Bayern on April 1 in the Bundesliga’s top act.

Terzic is avoiding talking about this season’s title but is trying to keep the team concentrated on the next small step. His side, the coach revealed, isn’t ready yet to take more pressure.

