The mountain of challenges ahead doesn’t seem to bother struggling Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Enjoying the pleasant atmosphere in Southern Spain, the Black and Yellows in their winter break training camp in Marbella couldn’t be in a better mood as future troubles seem temporarily excluded.

The team’s uncertain future somehow seems masked by the return of Sebastien Haller (testicular cancer) and several other injured players.

Coach Edin Terzic is happy about the growing competition in his squad and is drawing an optimistic picture for the future.

A good start, the coach is convinced, might help to solve the 2012 German champions’ problems.

Having to make up nine points in the race for the national title and facing the English giant Chelsea in the Round of 16 of the Champions League appear as minor tasks compared to growing rumours regarding the future of the squads’ cornerstones.

While Terzic’s focus turns to the upcoming months in the national league and the 2022-2023 Champions League, departures of key forces seem inevitable.

Team captain Marco Reus is considering following superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Arabian side of Al-Nassr by next summer.

The 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko might leave for Barcelona while midfielder Jude Bellingham is targeted by Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Not to speak of 2014 world champion Mats Hummels, who might end his career having turned 34 aside from eight expiring player contracts.

To keep all doubtful cases seems a herculean task for managing director Sebastian Kehl as the financial efforts might lead the club to its borders, reports Xinhua.

The likely departure of Bellingham coming along with an expected 120 million plus might create space for other issues. But to address the demands of rising star Moukoko is colliding with the clubs’ policy to count on lower equipped performance-related contracts.

The German international is said to demand a yearly salary of up to six million euros aside from a significant signing fee and an exit clause opening doors to international top dogs in one or two years.

Other than its competitors, Dortmund claims to provide regular playing minutes and reminds the striker of having made his way into the German national team while in the club’s shirt.

Next to his in-house tasks, Kehl is working on potential new arrivals such as Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Japanese international has ended talks with his current club and seems open to a change.

Italian media report of Dortmund’s interest in 23-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Rome.

Kehl announced trying to take advantage of the pleasant atmosphere in Spain to accomplish some of his challenges and create certainty.

Having to catch up in the league, coach Terzic is under pressure to keep options for improvements alive as further setbacks might vanish the current good mood.

