Time seems short to achieve some improvement for Leipzig star Konrad Laimer in the two remaining games against Bayern Munich.

The league will restart on Friday after the winter break, as Leipzig will play against leaders Bayern Munich, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seven defeats, three draws, and only one victory while in the shirt of Leipzig neither satisfy the Austrian international nor his teammates.

But crossing swords with the reigning German champion goes beyond the ordinary rivalry for the 25-year-old. The Bavarians are said to be the midfielder’s new club from next summer on.

Reports speak of a done deal with none of the involved parties expressing disapproval.

At present, he claims it’s his job to turn this season’s title race into a nail-biting issue. A victory is closing the gap down to only three points and turning coach Marco Rose’s team into a serious title competitor.

As tricky as it might be to face your future club, the man called one of Europe’s best midfield ball robbers is aware he might gain additional respect allowing a better start in Munich.

For a reason, Julian Nagelsmann has increased efforts to add Laimer to his squad in Munich as soon as possible.

It’s not only the courted midfielder’s fighting heart that has impressed the former Leipzig coach but his outstanding skills when it comes to changing from defense to attacking.

Considering the midfielder’s foul record, Bayern can be happy to take over one of the German league’s most aggressive footballers. Statistics speak about a punished foul every 39 minutes. None of the current Bayern performers get close to that figure.

Bochum coach Thomas Letsch, who used to be a former youth coach for Laimer, delivered the best story characterizing the Salzburg-born as a man leaving his heart on the pitch right after kick-off until the final whistle.

“He looks like done after five minutes, but he looks the same after 85 minutes,” said Letsch. “It’s like with a dog let off the line instantly hunting his target.”

Many expect Laimer to swirl up Bayern’s midfield as his speed figures make him one of Bayern’s fastest together with Jamal Musiala.

