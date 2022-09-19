Aiming to gain valuable insights into the respective sporting cultures of the two regions and to bring world’s best practices to Indian football, the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), organising body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partner of Indian football and organiser of the Indian Super League.

Given the different parameters and opportunities that stem from Europe and India, both parties agree to focus on several areas of collaboration, possible club initiatives and exchange of experiences around fan engagement, as well as a strong focus on leveraging the latest technology and innovation. The first knowledge-sharing workshop took place in Frankfurt, Germany.

Regarding the development of fan engagement in India, alongside football events and experiential marketing activities, the ultimate goal is to raise awareness and find new ways to grow a passionate but largely untapped fanbase. Another key area is eFootball, with DFL and FSDL working together in the development of a structure and commercial model for the eISL.

DFL CEO Donata Hopfen said, “India represents an exciting emerging market thanks to the already rapidly-expanding interest in football and the active participation among society in recent years, making football the second largest sport within the country. Therefore, and due to its world-renowned passion for sports, India already plays – and will continue to play – a significant role in the context of the Bundesliga’s international efforts in the years to come.

“Jointly exploring avenues of collaboration and working closely with the ISL our trusted partner will not only benefit Indian and German professional football, but more importantly will be another important step as we support the growth of the world’s favourite sport globally.”

“We are always looking at partnerships that will help with the holistic growth of the Indian football and bringing best practises from global leagues for Indian clubs to learn from. The DFL has been a strong partner to FSDL over the years and this partnership has continued to evolve with a focus on how to give fans the best experience to Indian football. We hope this partnership will benefit Indian football and its passionate fans,” FSDL said in a statement.

