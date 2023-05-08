Mentality can dictate quality has been one of the most valuable conclusions that Thomas Reis might have made in his career as a football coach and a player.

The 49-year-old never made his breakthrough to one of the leading teams but seems happy having to survive challenging tasks. The former defender and midfielder developed the fighting spirit that Schalke 04 is currently benefitting from.

Coming along with the lionhearted approach is the coach’s ability to give his perspective to his players. Six goals in the dying minutes of a league game might tell the story of his success, reports Xinhua.

The most recent one was against Mainz 05, securing a surprising away victory and simultaneously triggering new energy around the struggling side that has been written off.

Relegation competitors such as Stuttgart, Bochum, Hertha and Hoffenheim face a new rival as there seems life in the old dog. After his noisy departure from Bochum in 2022, Reis turned into a stroke of luck for a vivid club such as Schalke.

Reis is addressing the demand of the Royal Blues fans thirsting for passion and devotion.

Faith returned to the team despite the quality gap coming along with an imbalanced squad. The Schalke coach seems to have dedicated his entire work to trying to find ways to head back to happiness taking unusual tracks.

Reis seems to have understood the circumstances around one of the country’s most irrational sides. Having signed a contract valid until 2024 for the first and second tiers came along as a praised commitment.

The Schalke coach has experienced all sorts of ups and downs as a player who always has to fight for survival. Being one of the league’s best communicators, he is living his experience to the present.

No matter how things develop when they face top sides such as Leipzig, Bayern and Frankfurt, the current achievement is going to have a positive effect on the club, as the upswing triggered after the winter break seems to supply long-lasting confidence.

Turning things for the better seemed to come late but apparently not too late. A ray of hope remains and seems to turn into a motivation booster.

Reis’ decision to count on players leaving their hearts on the pitch despite their quality gaps is noteworthy. The club’s icon Ralf Fahrmann returned to the goal while Marius Bulter delivers goals upfront. He concluded that mentality is inevitable to set the team on fire and start a catch-up race.

No matter how things might end this season, Schalke seems to turn into one of the season’s winners.

20230508-233603