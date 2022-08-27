ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Buoyed by ‘House of Dragon’ response HBO greenlights Season 2

‘House of Dragon’ which set up streaming benchmarks with its premiere has been officially renewed for season 2, reports ‘Empire’ magazine.

Network giant HBO has put its money where its mouth is. And that mouth is saying, “Dracarys!”

According to ‘Empire’, since a fair chunk of change must have been put in to rebuild the world of Westeros again, it makes sense for HBO to double down on that investment and head back for another batch of episodes bringing incestuous relationships, political maneuvers, and big ol’ swooping reptiles to viewers.

‘Empire’ further states that for audiences, it means the rest of the first season can be enjoyed in the knowledge that there’s a wider story to play out.

‘House of Dragon’ had debuted clocking in nearly 10 million US viewers making it the biggest series premiere in HBO history.

