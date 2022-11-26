The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a 55-year-old bureaucrat-turned-entrepreneur for allegedly duping homebuyers by showing them forged documents of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the land pooling policy in Dwarka.

The accused has been identified as Neh Srivastav, who worked as an Under Secretary in the Central government.

Srivastav, who was the President of Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS), was arrested from Sector 9 in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

“Srivastav induced some homebuyers by showing them documents purportedly issued by the DDA under the land pooling policy. The society is managed by working Group A officers of the Central government,” said M.I. Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW).

“Based on their representation, the homebuyers invested in CSSOS. Later, on the complaint of Bachcha Lal, a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered. After the registration of the FIR, CSSOS President Srivastav took voluntary retirement from his post,” the DCP said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the registration of the society had been revoked by the registrar. DDA also informed that it did not issue any licence or approval to any housing project, including CSSOS, under the land pooling policy in Dwarka.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) also informed that no permission for construction was granted to CSSOS.

“The investigation also revealed that Srivastav had purchased land at an inflated price in which landowners were not paid according to the sales deed. The society purchased land for Rs 45 crore out of Rs 100 crore, and the remaining money was transferred to his mother’s company named Aditia Reality Pvt Ltd,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the police have also cautioned people to ensure that all requisite permissions are in place with the society, which is offering flat/home under land pooling policy, before investing their hard-earned money.

“Any aggrieved person may approach the Economic Offences Wing, Mandir Marg police station, and file his complaint on any working day during office hours. The complaints may also be sent via e-mail to dcp-eow-dl@nic.in,” the DCP said.

20221126-194003