INDIA

Bureaucrat-turned-entrepreneur held for duping homebuyers in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a 55-year-old bureaucrat-turned-entrepreneur for allegedly duping homebuyers by showing them forged documents of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the land pooling policy in Dwarka.

The accused has been identified as Neh Srivastav, who worked as an Under Secretary in the Central government.

Srivastav, who was the President of Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS), was arrested from Sector 9 in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

“Srivastav induced some homebuyers by showing them documents purportedly issued by the DDA under the land pooling policy. The society is managed by working Group A officers of the Central government,” said M.I. Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW).

“Based on their representation, the homebuyers invested in CSSOS. Later, on the complaint of Bachcha Lal, a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered. After the registration of the FIR, CSSOS President Srivastav took voluntary retirement from his post,” the DCP said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the registration of the society had been revoked by the registrar. DDA also informed that it did not issue any licence or approval to any housing project, including CSSOS, under the land pooling policy in Dwarka.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) also informed that no permission for construction was granted to CSSOS.

“The investigation also revealed that Srivastav had purchased land at an inflated price in which landowners were not paid according to the sales deed. The society purchased land for Rs 45 crore out of Rs 100 crore, and the remaining money was transferred to his mother’s company named Aditia Reality Pvt Ltd,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the police have also cautioned people to ensure that all requisite permissions are in place with the society, which is offering flat/home under land pooling policy, before investing their hard-earned money.

“Any aggrieved person may approach the Economic Offences Wing, Mandir Marg police station, and file his complaint on any working day during office hours. The complaints may also be sent via e-mail to dcp-eow-dl@nic.in,” the DCP said.

20221126-194003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hijab row: Open schools, Karnataka HC directs government

    Defence Ministry to give nod to ‘Tour of Duty’ proposal

    7 injured in stampede at fertiliser distribution centre in Bihar’s Araria

    Vidyut Jammwal explains what ‘Agni Pariksha’ means to him