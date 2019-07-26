Burglar lynched in Jharkhand, 4 arrested

Ranchi, Aug 1 (IANS) A burglar was beaten to death in Jharkahnd’s Dumka district early on Thursday while trying to escape after a loot, police said.

The incident took place in Chihuntia village.

Four men robbed a few houses in Chihuntia and were about to escape, when the villagers raised an alarm. While three slipped away, one of the thieves was caught.

The agitated mob then brutally thrashed him and left him to die. The police later arrived and took possession of the body.

The dead was identified as Bhola Hazra, who was wanted in several cases, a police officer said.

“Four people from the village have been detained and they are being interrogated,” said Dumka Superintendent of Police Y.S. Ramesh.

This is the third lynching incident in the state in one and half months. On July 20, four people were beaten to death on charges of practicing black magic in Gumla district.

The most striking one was that of Tabrez Ansari, who was lynched in June after being accused of stealing bike at Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The video had gone viral.

–IANS

ns/dpb/in