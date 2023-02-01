A thief allegedly entered the evidence room of the Judicial Magistrate First Class court here in Goa’s capital city and fled with cash, a police officer said on Wednesday.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan who inspected the site of the crime, said: “We have some leads… we are working on it. We are ascertaining the motive of the accused.

“It looks like someone who is well versed with the functioning of the court is involved. There was no forced entry. CCTV footage suggests that it happened yesterday (Tuesday) evening. We think the suspect stayed back (after office hours) and went to the place where the old property cases (documents) have been kept. It implies the suspect was aware about these things,” he said.

“Suspect has stolen the new currency notes and not the old one (of before demonetisation),” the police officer said.

Valsan said the police were ascertaining along with court authorities whether gold ornaments were also stolen.

The police said that primarily, it looks like the accused wanted to steal valuables, and not documents.

The police are investigating the matter from all angles, including whether the suspect was keen to take away documents pertaining to any particular case.

