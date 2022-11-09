In the intervening night of November 7 and November 8, TTP terrorists and their Islamist facilitators burnt Girls Middle School at Samigal, Darel in Diamer District of Gilgit Baltistan.

The population of Samigal Pain is around 7,000 and it was the only girls school for this population. About 68 girls were studying in this school. So far no group has claimed responsibility.

Islamists no matter which sect they belong to, are extremely opposed to allow girls access to education in Gilgit Baltistan which is basic fundamental right enshrined in Article 25A of the constitution of Pakistan.

Girls’ education in most parts of Gilgit Baltistan, particularly in Diamer is considered a taboo by Muslim extremists having leaning towards Afghan Taliban and TTP and girls education comes under attacks time and again in this area.

The November 7-8 incident is not first incident of burning of schools. In 2018, 12 schools had been burnt to ashes in a single night. Similar incidents had occurred in 2005 also.

Ill treatment was meted out to Chowkidars/ watchmen.

They were tied, taken away and thrown in deserted areas.

The Diamer Youth Movement (DYM) held a protest rally at Siddique Akbar Chowk, Chilas today.

Participants strongly condemned terrorist act of burning of Samigal girls school and chanted slogans against the Gilgit Baltistan government.

Speakers urged the people to cut off all kinds of ties with terrorists and Islamists. They said that they are not optimistic in connection with government’s action against terrorists.

DYM President Shabbir Ahmed Qureshi and other leaders demanded immediate action against terrorists involved in the incident.

They demanded an end to discrimination, patronisation of extremists and weaponisation of the masses.

Notables of Darel during a meeting strongly condemned the incident and urged the government to expose terrorists involved.

Human rights activist and journalist Roshan Din Diameri strongly deploring the incident said that there have always been serious issues regarding girls’ education in this area.

Fundamentalists do not want girls to have access to education. Following this cowardly incident, doors of education perhaps have been closed on them forever.

There is an organised campaign against girls education as extremists want that Diamer always remains backward.

Presently the population of Diamer district is comprised of 51 per cent females and all young girls want to equip themselves with education.

Local people of the area had faced great difficulties to begin girls classes in the Samigal school.

People of Diamer said that Islamists’ desire of establishing complete control is one of the main reasons behind burning of the school.

Gilgit Baltistan is reeling under colonial system wherein people have been kept deprived of their fundamental rights and basic facilities including local governments. The so-called assembly is compromised.

People belonging to a vast majority of Gilgit Baltistan indirectly accuse PTI governments of Gilgit Baltistan and KPK of hatching conspiracies for fomenting terrorist activities through TTP in GB.

They added that their plan is to make GB a frontline territory for promoting terrorist activities in Central Asia and Xinjiang province of China. However, GB people have rejected such conspiracies. They will never allow Afghanistan returned Taliban to do recruitment of new Taliban from their region.

Some sections of GB society claim that Pakistani security forces are behind increasing terrorism in GB.

They are providing protection to terrorists and promoting gun culture. They questioned as to why the state is helpless before the people, brandishing weapons openly in Chilas.

They warned that if immediate action isn’t taken against such elements, they will also be forced to take up arms.

“Burning of girls schools is a clear indication of presence of terrorists in GB and there can be more such incidents in coming days,” they added.

These sections, which firmly believe in girls education are not ready to buy announcement of Chief Secretary who termed burning of girls school by few criminals as sad incident and pledged not to surrender to these miscreants.

They urged GB government either to protect the right to education or go home.

They said that the script is straight forward. Complete takeover of GB through their assets “Taliban supporters and certain NGOs”.

It serves imperialist design of containing and making China bleed besides making the ruling elite further rich.

In general, the people of GB allege that Khalid Khurshid’s government is totally absent from the provincial scene because it is performing duty of watchman at Banigala.

All resources of GB are being spent on Banigala and Imran Khan who is bent upon destroying the country and doing politics of mischief.

PTI government of GB has fully failed to resolve problems of the people and protecting their rights.

GB CM Khalid Khurshid spent his last two years only for pleasing Imran Khan and safeguarding Banigala. They questioned as to how miscreants escaped after burning the school.

They termed burning of school as horrible and dangerous and said that elements committing such heinous acts time and again are tarnishing image of Diamer.

20221109-235802