Burnt body of woman recovered in Bihar, rape suspected

Buxar (Bihar), Dec 3 (IANS) The burnt body of a young woman, allegedly shot dead after being raped, was recovered on Tuesday in Bihar Buxar’s district, police said.

The body was spotted near Kukuda village by the local residents following which the entire area was in a state of shock.

Police suspect that the woman was first shot dead, and then an attempt was made to burn the body to conceal her identity and destroy the evidence. Police have also recovered a cartridge from the spot.

Some sources claimed that the woman was raped before being killed.

The incident bears similarity with the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad last week whose body was burnt by the perpetrators after committing the crime.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma told IANS: “The woman has not been identified so far. The girl’s age and alleged rape with her can be confirmed only after medical examination.”

He said that the body is completely burnt and the face could not be not seen properly as well.

Verma said the body has been sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and the police are investigating the matter.

He said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been contacted to assist in the probe.

–IANS

