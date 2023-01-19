INDIA

Burqa-clad girls stopped from entering UP college

The controversy over burqa erupted once again on Thursday when some students of a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad were denied entry for wearing it.

The incident took place at the Hindu College, Moradabad.

The girls have alleged that they were not being allowed to enter the college premises and they are being compelled to remove their burqa at the gate.

A scuffle allegedly broke out between the students, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha workers, and the college professors who remained adamant about sticking to the prescribed rules.

A videohas gone viral on the social media.

Meanwhile, the college professor, Dr A.P. Singh, said that they have implemented a dress code for the students here and anybody who refuses to follow it, will be barred from entering the college campus.

Members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha submitted a memorandum to include the burqa in the dress code for college and allow the girls to attend their classes wearing it.

Last year, a major controversy began when some students of Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

The matter was then taken up to the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

The Supreme Court on October 13, 2022, pronounced a split verdict in the case.

