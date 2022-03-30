The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that the woman, who hurled a grenade at the CRPF bunker in Sopore town, has been identified.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range said the woman, who was burqa clad, has been identified and would be arrested soon.

The woman hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Tuesday evening. A local policeman and a CRPF jawan were injured in the explosion.

The entire sequence of throwing the grenade was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the place.

