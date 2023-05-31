ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Bus carrying 'Pushpa 2' artistes meets with accident in Telangana

Two persons were injured when a bus carrying film artistes who were returning to Hyderabad from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh after shooting of ‘Pushpa 2’, met with an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

The bus carrying the film artistes hit a stationary RTC bus near Narketpally on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Two artistes sustained minor injuries in the accident. The artistes were returning to Hyderabad from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh after completing a shooting schedule of ‘Pushpa 2’ starring Allu Arjun.

The RTC bus driver had stopped the vehicle by roadside after developing some technical problem. The driver of the bus carrying the artistes failed to notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

The makers of the movie had last month released the first look poster of “Pushpa: The Rule”, the much-awaited sequel of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

The makers had released the poster and a special video on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is likely to release in summer of 2024.

