Bus cleaner held for sexual harassment of woman passenger in K’taka

A 26-year-old bus cleaner was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Imran, a resident of Kenjaru near Bajpe in Mangaluru.

According to police, the woman, a doctor by profession, had lodged a police complaint in this regard in Ullal police station.

The incident took place when the woman was travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. According to the victim, the accused unzipped his trousers in front of her. When she resisted and threatened to file a police complaint, he too threatened her.

A case under IPC Sections 151 (causing disturbance in public place) and 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage the modesty or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage the modesty) has been registered.

Further investigation is on.

