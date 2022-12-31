WORLD

Bus collision near Tehran airport kills 1, injures 37

At least one passenger was killed and 37 others were injured after two buses collided near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eleven of the injured people are in critical condition, the agency quoted the airport police chief as saying.

All the injured people have been transferred to local emergency centres, it added.

The police chief said a fatigued and sleepy driver caused the accident by hitting another bus in front.

