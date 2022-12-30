INDIA

Bus driver and conductor saved Rishabh Pant’s life

NewsWire
0
0

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was saved by the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus, when he met with an accident early Friday morning.

The 14-second CCTV footage of the accident, which surfaced online showed that his speeding car collided with the iron barrier on the roadside, before catching fire.

The driver and the conductor acted promptly and called 112 immediately after the collision.

The police sent Pant to the hospital and informed his mother.

SSP Ajay Singh, who took him to the hospital in his vehicle, said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

20221230-163003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s memoirs now in Marathi

    New championship with a new club is exciting, says Florentin Pogba...

    14-yr-old girl shot dead in UP district

    Russia too had problems and fault lines in handling ‘NATO expansion’