INDIA

Bus driver beaten to death after minor accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

NewsWire
A driver of a private bus was beaten to death following a minor accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Friday, police said.

Basant Paswan used to ply a private bus from Kurhani block to Muzaffarpur city every day. When his bus reached Gorihar village under Kurhani police station, a minor accident took place and a packet of pulses fell on the road from the accused’s hand.

The accused, a native of the village, brutally assaulted Paswan till he fell unconscious. The other passengers travelling on the bus rescued him and took him to the nearby health centre in Kurhani where doctors declared him dead.

“A driver was killed in a fit of rage in Gorihar village. We have detained 6 persons and their interrogation is underway. They were facing the charge of helping the accused. The main accused is at large. He will be put behind bars soon. The dead body is sent for the postmortem,” DSP, east Muzaffarpur, Manoj Pandey said.

20221111-213404

