Bus driver charred to death after vehicle collides with truck

The driver of a private bus was charred to death after the vehicle collided with a truck at Sidhrawali cut in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 on Friday, police said.

The bus has been completely gutted in the fire.

According to police, the private company bus was bound for Gurugram from Taurau in the Nuh district while the container truck was bound for Jaipur when the accident occurred.

The bus driver, identified as Rajesh of Uttar Pradesh, could not come out and was burnt alive while the cleaner and three other company staff somehow manage to escape with injuries. Due to the impact of the collision, both the truck and the bus caught fire.

The truck driver and 3-4 passengers of bus who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the hospital.

Local residents and the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and helped in dousing the fire.

“The actual cause of the accident will be known after the statement of the truck driver and others will be recorded. The victims are still unfit for statements and are undergoing treatment,” an officer of Bilaspur police station said.

