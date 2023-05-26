A bus driver from Noida depot was allegedly thrashed by a group of street vendors at Delhi’s Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station, the police said on Friday.

The injured person has been identified as Omkar Singh, who works as a contract driver.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel at Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station was received at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, following which a police team reached the spot.

“The injured was rushed to S.J. Hospital for the treatment. He suffered injury on his head,” said a police officer.

“A case under Section 107/151 of the CrPC has been registered against Anjesh, a resident of J.J. Camp, Nanakpura. The medico-legal case result is pending and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” the officer added.

20230526-200402