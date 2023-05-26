INDIA

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A bus driver from Noida depot was allegedly thrashed by a group of street vendors at Delhi’s Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station, the police said on Friday.

The injured person has been identified as Omkar Singh, who works as a contract driver.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel at Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station was received at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, following which a police team reached the spot.

“The injured was rushed to S.J. Hospital for the treatment. He suffered injury on his head,” said a police officer.

“A case under Section 107/151 of the CrPC has been registered against Anjesh, a resident of J.J. Camp, Nanakpura. The medico-legal case result is pending and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” the officer added.

20230526-200402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    11 women die after drowning in well in UP

    Knives out as Gandhi family loyalists take on dissenters

    Take care of your precious furniture with these simple DIY hacks

    Irani Cup, Day 1: Sarfaraz, Mukesh put the Rest of India...