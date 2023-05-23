INDIALIFESTYLE

Bus driver’s son among 25 from K’taka cleared UPSC exams

A bus driver’s son is among 25 young men and women from Karnataka who have cleared the UPSC exams.

Siddalingappa K Poojar, son of a bus driver attached to the state-owned transport company, has attained 589th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

Hailing from Annigeri town near Dharwad, Siddalingappa came from a poor background and wrote exams in Kannada medium. His mother Shantavva stated that she did not know anything about her son taking up UPSC exams.

“I don’t know what he has learned either. I am proud that he has come up in life and brought pride to Dharwad district,” she said.

“We never imagined that he would grow so well. We have not helped him and we were not there for him. In spite of it, he made an achievement. He had arranged all the finances. I work at a farm and his father works as a driver,” she explained.

Siddalingappa has completed BE (Electronics) and is working at a private company in Bengaluru. He was married last year and is settled in Bengaluru.

Yalagooresha Arjuna Nayaka from Vijayapura has secured 809th rank. He is the resident of Tanda near Sarura in Muddebihal taluk. His late father worked as an LIC agent and mother is a housewife. He has two brothers, three sisters.

