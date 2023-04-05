INDIA

Bus overturns near flyover in Delhi, 2 passengers injured

A bus carrying about 50 passengers overturned near the Rajokri flyover in Delhi on Wednesday, an official said, adding two persons were injured in the accident.

Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident occurred at around 7.05 a.m., following which three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Garg said the bus was coming from Ajmer.

“At the accident site, rescue teams found two passengers, a woman and a child, had sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. The exact nature and severity of their injuries are yet to be ascertained,” said Garg.

The accident has led significant traffic disruptions in the area, with authorities working to clear the wreckage and investigate the cause of the inicent.

The Delhi Police have requested commuters to avoid the area until further notice.

