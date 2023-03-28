INDIA

Bus returning from Sabarimala with 62 pilgrims overturns, all rescued

A bus with 62 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur returning from the famed Sabarimala temple overturned on Tuesday after it lost control, authorities said here, adding that all the passengers were rescued.

The accident took place in Nilakal located in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S.Iyer said the police, fire department and the locals managed to rescue the pilgrims and the injured have been moved to a local hospital, while some were taken to the Medical College Hospital at Kottayam.

Local legislator K.U. Jenish Kumar said he would visit the accident site soon.

However there were reports that the condition of the driver is serious.

