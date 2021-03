At least five people were killed and 12 others injured when a bus collided with a trailer on Sunday in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The accident took place early Sunday morning in Sheikhupura district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reports said the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

–IANS

ksk/