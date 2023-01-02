INDIA

Bus turns turtle in K’taka, 18 injured

NewsWire
0
0

Fifteen students and three teachers were injured after a private bus, in which they were travelling for a tour programme, turned turtle in Nalluru village near Karkala town in Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday

According to police, the students of Basaveshwara High School in Kottur of Vijayanagara district were travelling in the bus for the tour programme. Among the 15 injured, the condition of two students is serious. Three teachers have also suffered major injuries.

The bus had overturned on the Dharmasthala-Karkala state highway. The trip was organised in a private bus.

The police are investigating what is the exact cause for the toppling of the bus. Karkala Rural police are investigating the case. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

20230102-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Godhra train burning case: SC grants bail to convict serving life...

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Large proportion of Indians aware of CUET,...

    Grenade throwing module busted in Srinagar, 4 held

    Shanghai’s Covid restrictions add to China’s growing unemployment rate