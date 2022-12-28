A bus heading from Varanasi to Ayodhya and carrying pilgrims from Pune, overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, leaving 24 passengers injured.
The accident took place near the Tantia Nagar by-pass where the bus hit a divider and overturned.
There were 48 passengers in the bus which belongs to the Bholenath Tourist service.
A police spokesman said that the injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital.
Some passengers who were seriously injured are being referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.
