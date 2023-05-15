SOUTH ASIA

Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me, alleges Imran

NewsWire
0
0

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government gears up to kick start its sit-in from Monday to press Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to resign, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed details of an alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections, the media reported.

“Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” The News quoted the former premier as saying.

In a Twitter thread, he claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting “Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years”.

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the judiciary’s “undue facilitation” of Khan.

Terming it a “drama”, Khan wrote: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open), The News reported.

20230515-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Losing wickets in clusters a problem area, says Pak skipper Babar...

    4 NE states, Assam Rifles asked to prevent influx from Myanmar

    Former Pakistan general says dialogue with India is ‘need of Pakistan’

    Nepal’s SC orders release of Charles Sobhraj after 19 years in...