SOUTH ASIA

Bushra Bibi’s friend involved in ‘Asia’s largest money-laundering scandal’

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed that Farah Khan, a friend of former First Lady Bushra Bibi, was involved in perhaps “Asias largest money-laundering scandal”.

At a presser on Sunday, PML-N leaders played an audio clip involving a property tycoon as purported evidence of the “corruption being done by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Khan” when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was in power, reports Dawn news.

Ataullah Tarar, the Punjab government’s spokesperson, and PML-N provincial information secretary Azma Bukhari alleged that Farah Khan “ruled over the entire country from her office in Punjab” and accumulated “assets worth billions of rupees”.

Calling her ‘Farah Gogi’, Tarar alleged that she used to “approve transfers and appointments” of government officials in Punjab against hefty payments and the wealth was spent on purchasing diamonds worth billions of rupees.

The diamonds were sent to Dubai, where they were sold off.

He alleged that “the matter is not confined to diamond dealings as information about the selling of expensive paintings and watches will come to the fore soon”, Dawn news reported.

He said proceeds from the sale in Dubai were transferred to Pakistan through hawala and hundi.

He called upon the PTI Chairman to ask ‘Farah Gogi’ to return home and join investigations.

The audio clip allegedly featuring top realtor Malik Riaz and his daughter was played during the presser.

The duo was talking about demands made by Farah Khan in return for some “government favours”.

20220606-112756

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Special Coordinator for Tibet Uzra Zeya arrives in Kathmandu

    Hindu pilgrims in Pakistan to visit Katas Raj Temple

    SL probes possible oil leak from burnt cargo ship

    Afghan army vows revenge for chopper crash