‘Business Baazi’ trailer promises a loaded quiz show hosted by Aparshakti Khurana

NewsWire
The trailer of the quiz show ‘Business Baazi’ was unveiled on Monday. It presents the audience with a degree of intellectuality and tests the contestants’ knowledge of Indian and International business affairs.

In the trailer, viewers can see actor Aparshakti Khurana serving as the host and comic artiste Sanket Bhosale bringing out the comic relief with his different avatars of film personalities from Hindi cinema thereby adding a fun twist to the episodes.

The trailer insinuates the importance of nurturing the potential of the youth. Talking about hosting the quiz show, Aparshakti said, “To be honest, I have hosted many shows, but ‘Business Baazi’ was hands down the most challenging and phenomenal experience of them all. These young minds hold a depth of knowledge.”

The quiz show will feature three teams of two students from different schools and colleges in each episode, determining one winner at the end of it. In a total of 13 episodes, 9 episodes will be qualifying rounds (hosting 27 teams over the span of the series) with 3 episodes for the semifinals and 1 Grand Finale that will crown the ultimate winner who takes home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Talking about being a part of the show, Sanket Bhosale said, “I loved the idea of adding a comedy segment to this fascinating quiz show, it really brings a smile on the faces of these bright students and more so, it really adds a hatke twist to the format of the show. The craze for studying and making something of their life is so much sharper in this generation. I, being a doctor, love to give the Best Medicine (laughter) on the show.”

The show has been put together by MX Studios in partnership with Bada Business, and will test the potential of Commerce and Business School students.

In addition, renowned business coach Vivek Bindra will appear as a start-up guru on the show. ‘Business Baazi’ will be available to stream on MX Player from December 16.

