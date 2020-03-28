Business Immunity Platforms gets over 1.75 lakh visitors in a week

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The recently-launched Business Immunity Platform (BIP) has received over 1.75 lakh visitors so far from over 50 countries.

The platform was launched on March 21 by Invest India, an agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on India’s active response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Business Immunity Platform (BIP) is the active platform for business issue redress, with a team of dedicated sector experts who respond to queries at the earliest. Invest India has also announced a partnership with SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) for responding and resolving queries for MSMEs.

“The platform launched on March 21, 2020 has received over 1.75 lakh visitors from 50+ countries by 10 a.m. today. There are 423 government advisories and notification on the website, along with 205 blogs, inforgraphics, videos and resources. Most searched term on the website was ‘donations’ for COVID,” said an official statement.

The platform has so far received around 845 queries out of which 614 queries have been resolved. The queries were mostly on logistics, notifications, Customs issues, plant shutdowns and clarifications.

The statement said that BIP has launched ‘Joining the Dots’ campaign to procure essential healthcare supplies. It is also facilitating matchmaking to fill the demand-supply shortages of essential equipment to combat COVID-19.

In its stakeholder outreach activities, about 2,000 global and domestic corporates and stakeholders have been contacted.

