Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s latest video clip on social media shot at a temple in Karnataka has won hearts. The video posted on the occasion of the New Year has gone viral on social media.

Anand Mahindra has posted a 57 second video shot from the premises of the famous Sri Durga Parameshwari temple of Kateel in Dakshina Kannada district.

The video shows a girl in the traditional attire making a dance performance in front of the temple elephant. Amid the dance performance, the elephant blesses the girl at the right time when she bows down to it.

“Amazing. And I would like to think the Temple Elephant is bestowing a blessing on all of us for a Happier New Year!” he stated.

The video posted on Saturday got more than 278,000 views in a few hours after posting.

Many social media users have complimented for the amazing video. Himanshu Baria stated that elephants have such adorable looks that let us feel worshipping. Dr Charuhas said that temple elephants are such loving creatures always blessing each and every person gently with their trunk.

One of the users stated that the elephants are trained. Their blessing gesture cannot be the same as human. The animal instinct for love is to hug and lick.

20221231-162604